Who was officer Billy Clardy?: Huntsville’s fallen hero

Clardy was a lifelong lawman, and a distinguished one at that. In his Huntsville career alone he earned 19 certificates of commendation, two outstanding unit citations in the street level crime unit he served in, eight letters of appreciation for service, as well as other service awards. The Exchange Club named him officer of the year for his more than 178 arrests in a single year. His latest honor was in October for the partnership for a drug-free community for his service in the Madison-Morgan County HIDTA Drug Task Force.