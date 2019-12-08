Pups take over Harrison County Fairgrounds

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Dog lovers and their furry friends are taking over the Harrison County Fairgrounds.
Over 500 dogs are competing in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Winter Classic Dog Show. The dog show was originally scheduled to be in Hattiesburg but was moved to Gulfport to better accommodate participants.
It’s quite a site to see as there are so many different categories for the dogs to compete in.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club hosts the event and encourages good sportsmanlike conduct from all dogs and their owners throughout the competition.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.