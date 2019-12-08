Poplarville Falls In State Championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - After starting the season 1-4, many counted Poplarville out for another deep postseason run. Naysayers aside, The Hornets rallied, winning 8 of their last 9 games to clinch their third state birth in 4 years.
The Hornets came into Hattiesburg today seeking their first-ever Class 4A championship against the No. 7 team in the state, Corinth, looking to do the same.
The Hornets fought back after an early Corinth lead, but it wouldn’t be enough as Poplarville fell, 55-21.
“Just to start off 1-4 and to battle back and get here you know we’ve been through adversity with injuries. I’m so blessed to just have these boys, I’m so proud of them," Blaise Breerwood told WLOX. "Even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, we won in my heart and I’m proud of my team.”
“You just want to win one, you know," head coach Jay Beech told WLOX. "We’re tired of just getting here, we want to win one and it just didn’t workout for us today. We played real hard and we can proud of that.”
