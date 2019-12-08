Pink Up: Organization donates knitted prosthetics to breast cancer survivors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nurses at Forrest General Hospital are working together to provide comfort for those who go through breast cancer surgery.
The Knitted Knockers program is a national initiative that makes knitted prosthetics available to patients who have had mastectomies. According to the Knitted Knockers website, nearly 150,000 “knockers” have been provided to women in need.
Four women at Forrest General began adding to that total after one of their daughter’s was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"My daughter actually started it, and her name is Kathy, and she has metastatic breast cancer. She started making them and gave me the pattern for it, so we just started making them and got permission from the cancer center, and they’ve been requesting some from time to time,” said Ramona Martin.
For licensed nurse practitioner Annette Brown, it’s all about donating her time for a good cause.
“I enjoy it. I enjoy crocheting and giving. I’d just soon give it away then sell it,” said Brown.
Martin is a nurse navigator at the Forrest General Cancer Center. She understands the importance of the knitted knockers.
“It’s a loss of a limb, so getting them back to looking and feeling as normal as possible is important to our patients,” said Martin.
Martin said they’re always looking for more people to knit and has some tips on how you can get involved.
“If anyone is interested in making knitted knockers, they can go online to knittedknockers.org and look up the instructions and make them and donate them to any cancer center that they would like to,” said Martin.
