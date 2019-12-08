Niners beat Saints in a high-scoring contest

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Niners bested the Saints in an absolute scorefest, 48-46. San Francisco improves to 11-2 on the season, and New Orleans drops to 10-3.
Drew Brees accounted for six touchdowns on the day, four of those came in the first half. No. 9 hit Jared Cook for two scores, Josh Hill, Michael Thomas, and Tre’Quan Smith caught the others. Brees dove in from 1-yard out for a rushing touchdown.
Brees finished the contest going 29-40, 349 yards, and five touchdown passes.
Thomas registered 11 receptions on the afternoon for a 134 yards. Thomas now has 121 receptions on the season.
On the other sideline, Jimmy Garoppolo racked up four touchdown passes for the Niners.
