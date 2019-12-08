Gulfport police warning of scam phone calls

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is warning residents after receiving complaints about scam telephone calls.
According to police, scammers are calling and claiming to be police officers to gain access to your money.
“They will say they are a member of the Gulfport Police Department. They will use an officer’s name. They’ll ask you just some brief questions to validate who they are," said Lt. Joshua Bromen. "Again, they are very loose, and then they are going to ask you for a prepaid Visa. They are going to ask you for wire transfers. Again, the police department does not collect fines and fees at all. Just simply hang up, give us a call and report it.”
Police urge any victims and those who have been targeted to come forward and report this scam to officers as well as the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.
