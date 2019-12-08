Four vehicles collide, truck overturns after accident on I-10 in Harrison County

Four vehicles collide, truck overturns after accident on I-10 in Harrison County
By Annie Johnson | December 8, 2019 at 9:53 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 9:53 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) worked an early morning accident on I-10 around the 27 mile marker in Harrison County Sunday around 6:30 a.m.

Traffic going westbound was at a standstill after four vehicles crashed and a truck ended up on its roof.

AMR treated four people at the scene, and two people were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No fatalities have been reported.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance during the accident.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.