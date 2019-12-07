Three killed after car crashes into tree on I-10 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people are dead after a single-vehicle car accident on I-10 in Hancock County. The accident happened Friday night.
Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers arrived at the scene near the five mile marker going westbound around 10:30 p.m. It appeared that a 2007 white Ford 500 car traveled off the roadway into the center median and crashed into a tree.
Two of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger were transported to an out-of-state hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger later died at the hospital, according to MHP.
The victims of the accident were all from Texas. Identification is not being released until family is notified.
None of the occupants in the vehicle were wearing a seatbelt.
