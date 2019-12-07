Thousands of wreaths placed in Biloxi National Cemetery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 20,000 wreaths now adorn the gravesites of our nation’s heroes at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
It’s all thanks to the help of more than 2,000 volunteers who came out to honor the fallen this holiday season at the seventh annual Laying of the Wreaths.
It’s a project is coordinated by the nonprofit Wreaths for the Biloxi National Cemetery.
Organizers and volunteers said it helps lifts the spirits of those who have lost a loved one who served our country.
“My dad is buried here, so it’s heartfelt. And you talk to some of the families, they’ve just lost a loved one who’s buried here, so it’s a way of honoring the families as well,” said Julia Encalade, Harrison County Veteran Service Officer.
“My husband is buried out here. And before he passed, he and I would come out here and put wreaths out and the flags out, and I think it’s just a great thing to do,” said volunteer Laura Windham.
Volunteers will be needed again on Jan. 4 to pick up all the wreaths.
