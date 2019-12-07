15th annual Christmas in the City draws thousands to downtown Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Biloxi got into the holiday spirit Saturday for the 15th annual Christmas in the City.
More than 100 arts and crafts vendors lined Rue Magnolia up to Howard Avenue, giving people a chance to shop for some unique gifts.
There were also plenty of good eats, including the popular pusharatas from the Slavonian Ladies Auxiliary. Local gospel and children’s choirs filled the air with some holiday tunes.
Santa even came out for the fun.
The event is organized by Biloxi Main Street.
“We do it as a Biloxi Main Street fundraiser and a community event. It’s just for the community to come out and it’s kind of in conjunction with Christmas on the Water, so they can come here today and have some fun, and then go to Christmas on the Water at night,” said Kay Miller, executive director for Biloxi Main Street.
People could also buy this year’s Main Street ornament at the festival, which features the Saenger theater. A dollar from each sale goes toward the restoration of the theater.
