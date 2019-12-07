Seabee Base increases security following Pensacola shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday’s deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola hit home for the thousands of military families on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Despite the tragedy, life goes on and at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport that meant a Christmas Celebration with a heightened sense of awareness.
“Our first question this morning after we found out about Pensacola was should we still do the tree lighting,” said Capt. Bill Whitmire, Commanding Officer at the Naval Construction Battalion Center.
The answer for Whitmire was yes, so the tree lighting and Christmas carols went on as scheduled. The Seabee base tradition continued but with precautions in place.
“We’ve increased security measures here on the base and for all of Naval equities across Coastal Mississippi,” Whitmire said.
Those increased security measures include, with the help of the Gulfport Police Department, extra officers patrolling and potentially more inspections of vehicles coming onto the base.
The security staff on base takes part in routine active shooter drills. The shootings in Pensacola and earlier this week at a Navy Shipyard in Hawaii serve as reminders of why those drills are needed.
“It really pushes the importance of the training that we receive and how valuable that training is because you have to get the mindset that if an incident like that occurs you can instinctively react based on the training,” said Ken Brown, Chief of the Navy Security Forces on base.
Even with the recent shootings, Whitmire said extra security measures aren’t a requirement at bases nationally, but it was a step he thought was important to take.
“What we’re doing locally isn’t in response to any intelligence or information that we’ve gotten that there is a specific threat here on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi,” Whitmire said. “These are precautionary measures that installation commanders have the authority to take based on their local assessment.”
According to Whitmire, additional precautions could be taken at bases nationwide pending the outcome of the active investigations into the shootings.
