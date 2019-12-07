President Trump approves Mississippi disaster declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - President Donald J. Trump approved a disaster declaration Friday for the state of Mississippi.
A Mississippi congressional delegation sent a letter to Trump Thursday requesting that the president consider Governor Phil Bryant’s request for major federal disaster after devastation from winds and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Olga in October. The delegation included Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Steven Palazzo, Rep. Trent Kelly and Rep. Michael Guest.
Trump ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the counties of Alcorn, Covington, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Leake, Lee, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith and Tippah.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, according to a news release from the White House.
The delegation cited damage reports including at least 154,000 power outages, 772 lost or damaged homes, 26 affected businesses, 27 destroyed or damaged roads, other public property damages and one death.
Bryant declared a state of emergency for Mississippi on Nov. 12.
