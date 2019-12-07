Poplarville Prepares For State Championship

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After a 1-4 start to the season, it’s easy to say Poplarville wasn’t the popular choice to compete for a state title.
“I can’t put my finger on it," head coach Jay Beech told WLOX. "I don’t know, I think at some point we just decided to just play as hard as we could and not even look at the scoreboard.”
Fueled by the doubts of many, the Hornets turned it around, going 4-1 in region play to make the playoffs for the eighth straight year and are currently on a five-game win streak - enough to make it back to the Class 4A championship.
“Everybody’s underestimating us right now,” Chandler Norris told WLOX. “Nobody thought we were going to beat South Pike and we did.”
“I’ve heard a lot that Lawrence County had a shot," KJ Hart told WLOX. "Poplarville’s not the same team, they’re just a name, but when you have a name that’s here for the past four years then you’ve got to give us credit where credit is due and we showed them that.”
Saturday marks the Hornets third try in the last four seasons for the program’s first state title, going up against a team seeking the same in Corinth, who make their first appearance in 18 years. With a senior class that’s been apart of the previous two runs, their experience should get Poplarville over the hump.
“The coaches told us all summer we need to get 12 minutes better, we need to get 12 minutes better," Norris said. "I believe that we have.”
“We’re playing for the people that’s wearing our helmets and that’s got on that green and that white and that gold that’s on the sidelines with us," Hart said. "If you’re not on the sidelines, you know, we love our community, but we’ve heard it all.”
“We were down, we were down and out. We’ve overcome it and we’re back to where we’ve been, you know," Beech said. "We were here last year at 13-1 and now we’re here at 9-5. It’s the same deal, we’ve still got a shot to win it all.”
