Isolated showers today. More rain midweek.

It has been another cool and cloudy morning. Isolated showers are possible today with highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances will be lower tonight, but patchy fog may develop. Lows will be in the 50s by Monday morning.
We’ll warm up into the low 70s on Monday afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy and the humidity will increase. Fog is also possible by Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low to mid 70s ahead of a cold front. This front is expected to move through late Tuesday into Wednesday. It also gives us a decent chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll cool down into the 50s on Wednesday afternoon.
A few showers are possible on Thursday with highs in the 50s. More rain is expected by Friday with highs in the 50s.
