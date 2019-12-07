Fans Welcome MGCCC Home After National Championship

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The national champion Mississippi Gulf Coast football team was greeted by a number of fans Friday morning upon their return to campus. The Bulldogs were dominant in the second half of their win, holding Lackawanna to just 38 rushing yards and 114 passing yards, putting a fitting stamp on the season that was full of great defensive performances. Offensively, former Poplarville Hornet Austin Bolton scored two of the Bulldogs three touchdowns on the day. After their arrival back on campus, Bolton and head coach Jack Wright were overwhelmed with excitement and pride.