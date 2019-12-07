Fans Welcome MGCCC Home After National Championship

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The national champion Mississippi Gulf Coast football team was greeted by a number of fans Friday morning upon their return to campus. The Bulldogs were dominant in the second half of their win, holding Lackawanna to just 38 rushing yards and 114 passing yards, putting a fitting stamp on the season that was full of great defensive performances. Offensively, former Poplarville Hornet Austin Bolton scored two of the Bulldogs three touchdowns on the day. After their arrival back on campus, Bolton and head coach Jack Wright were overwhelmed with excitement and pride.
“It’s just a blessing to bring it back to Mississippi,” Bolton told WLOX. “It is still a shock, I just can’t believe it - just so amazing. Just to see us on TV, I’m going on Twitter and seeing all this stuff. Like I said, it’s all God.”
“It’s about 135 degrees out here on this turf in the summer,” Wright told WLOX. “And we cut them no breaks. That’s on purpose. Every time we asked them to go a little bit harder, they did it, and exceeded our expectations.”
