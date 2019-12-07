Cooler and dry for Saturday

It has been a cloudy morning, and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid 60s. We may see some more cloud cover tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s.
Isolated showers are possible on Sunday and Monday. We’ll be in the upper 60s on Sunday, but we’ll warm up into the low 70s by Monday.
Scattered showers are possible on Tuesday thanks to a cold front. Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the 70s. After the front passes, we’ll be much cooler by Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Some showers may linger.
