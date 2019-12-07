Community comes together to support football team at Picayune Pep Rally

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Picayune can’t contain their excitement as Picayune High School is preparing for another state title game. West side Elementary hosted a pep rally on Friday to show Picayune High football players they have the communities support.
“I mean I used to be one of those kids, growing up looking up to all those guys, and it is pretty cool to be in this position," said senior full back, Kade Turnage. "Dreaming about it and now being here!”
Turnage’s sentiment was shared by senior offensive tackle, Deonta Reed.
“Definitely when you see people living out their dreams, it inspires other dreams, pushes other people to work harder, and it is just a nice thing for your town and community that has supported you throughout your whole life" said Reed. "To just come out there and have the city on your back and chest, you just play for them and play for your brothers”
While the pep rally certainly built excitement, head coach, Dodd Lee, has been waiting for this all year.
“I have been excited all year. If you’re not excited all year, you don’t get to this point. I think the kids have been excited, and I think they have worked like winners work, and that is why they are in this situation,” said Lee.
The Tide will attempt to send their legendary head coach off with his third state title when they meet West Point on the field Saturday night.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.