Christmas in the Pass celebrates 34 years of holida cheer

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The 34th annual Christmas in the Pass brought hundreds downtown for a night of holiday-themed fun.
Marching bands and dancers made their way through the heart of downtown Pass Christian, filling the streets the sounds of music and cheers. It’s a favorite for families, as the event offers crafts and games for kids to take part in.
“It’s just unique. Everybody has their own little niche and Pass Christian has a good one," said Gary Ponthieux.
Christmas in the Pass brings out food vendors and gives community groups a chance to advertise services to a wide audience.
“You really get everyone in the holiday spirit, and this is a fundraiser as well, so it’s just a great community-building event," said Gabrielle Rose, director of the Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce.
Money from the event will support small businesses and scholarships for high school students in Pass Christian.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.