VIDEO: Two people, dog rescued from burning house boat in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people and their dog are safe after Biloxi firefighters rescued them from their burning house boat early Friday morning.
The boat was docked at Point Cadet Marina near the Golden Nugget Casino when it caught fire at 3:15 a.m. The couple and their dog were trapped on the boat until firefighters, with the help of the harbor master, arrived.
Fortunately, they were able to be rescued without suffering any injuries. However, officials say the boat is a total loss. It’s still unclear how the fire started.
Biloxi Fire Department utilized the agency’s 33-foot fire boat to put out the flames and rescue the couple and their dog. The fire boat, named the Serena G., is a multipurpose vessel that is able to supply water to help fight flames. It also has a climate-controlled cabin and two state-of-the-art water nozzles, including one nozzle that can be operated remotely.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.