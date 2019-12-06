Warm with hit-or-miss showers today. Cooler & drier weekend.

A few hit-or-miss showers will be possible today. So take your rain jacket just in case. Very light rain totals of less than a quarter-inch are expected. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. But, thankfully, severe damaging weather is not expected in coastal Mississippi today or tonight. Cool morning temperatures in the 50s will give way to a pleasantly warm afternoon in the 70s. Rain chances will dwindle around midnight. Saturday will be drier and slightly cooler with highs in the 60s which is very close to normal for early December. Sunday also looks dry and seasonable. Monday will be pleasantly warm with a few hit-or-miss showers. Then, scattered showers arrive Tuesday with a strong cold front. Behind this front, Wednesday will be chilly with morning temps in the 30s and afternoon in the chilly 50s.