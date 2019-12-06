Picayune Eyes Historic Ending To Dodd Lee’s Final Season

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Picayune Maroon Tide enter Saturday’s game with a chance to etch their name in the history books. What they have in front of them is an opportunity to write the final chapter of both a season, and the career of their head coach, and stamp both with a trophy.
“It feels amazing," senior running back Cameron Thomas told WLOX. "With my team, we’re number one. The number one job is to get it done, win state.”
“It’s the best thing you can do in football," head coach Dodd Lee told WLOX.
Picayune has had talented and successful teams in the past, but perhaps no Tide offense has had the powerful wave of elusiveness and ability that is Cameron Thomas.
“Cam’s a different player," Lee said. "We’ve had players at the line of scrimmage who were very good football players, but in the open field, Cameron is probably the best we’ve ever had.”
A special player, a special team, and a special coach all have a chance to do something together no team in the school’s history has ever done.
“We want to go down in history. We want to be the first team to go undefeated in Picayune history and win a state title, too," Thomas said.
What stands in their way is a Goliath of sorts - the West Point Green Wave. A team that has won the last three state championships, but also a team that Coach Lee says doesn’t play too foreign of a game.
“I think they run the same scheme we do in a lot of ways except they do it from the shotgun and we do it under center," he said. "I don’t think there’s a lot of difference. They give you a lot of eye candy and try to make plays and I think we do the same thing. There’s not a lot of difference in our offenses.”
Coach Lee has won two state titles in his 24 years at Picayune, while earning over 200 victories on the Tide sidelines. But one more win on Saturday would be a fitting culmination of a team that he thinks is different.
“We’ve had a lot of good football teams here," Lee said. "I think the leadership on this football team is special with some of the seniors. I think they speak up and kind of run the football team sometimes. When they control the team, the teams are always better.”
The Maroon Tide will kick off against West Point at 7 p.m. on Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
