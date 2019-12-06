Pep rally gets Poplarville Hornets ready for state championship game

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Hornet fever is alive in Poplarville.
The Hornets are getting ready, once again, to play for a state championship, with hopes of bringing home their first 4A state title.
Friday, the high school threw a pep rally to get the football team fired up ahead of the big game against Corinth.
This is the Hornets’ third trip to the title game in four years. The last two times they fell short, but the Hornets said this year will be different.
The team is hoping the third time is a charm, and they’re feeling confident they’ll come home as champions.
“We’ve got experience in the game. We know what it feels like. We know some mistakes that we made in the past when we went up there, so hopefully, we play well this time," said Poplarville head coach Jay Beech.
“It feels good because we get to redeem ourselves from last year, and we going to take it," said defensive end Devin Hart.
It's a chance to make history.
“This game is huge for us. The first two times didn’t work out the way we wanted to, but we’re blessed to be back, and we’re looking forward to getting a ring," said quarterback Blaise Breerwood.
The students are ready to witness it all.
“It’s the least we can do to come out and support them and give them everything that we have, cause they’ve put in the work for it," said Rhett Garrett, a senior. “It’s huge for this community. They’ve never brought home a state championship, and I think this year is the year."
As the clock ticks down to game time, everyone can’t help but feel a bit of Hornet fever.
“This is a big opportunity for the boys, and for us as a school, so really excited to see what happens," said Aislynn Andrew. “I think this is it for them, maybe it’s because I’m a senior and that’s my people out there, but I don’t know, it feels like they’ve really got this this time.”
Poplarville will take on Corinth Saturday in Hattiesburg at 11 a.m. You can watch all the action on WLOX BOUNCE TV.
