Ocean Springs is decked out for the holidays

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Ocean Springs is officially in the Christmas spirit.
The city and Chamber of Commerce held its annual tree lighting ceremony, complete with snacks and carolers and, of course, Santa. A big crowd turned out for the free family-friendly event.
Kids seem the most excited to see Santa.
“No, this is my first year here," said Hayden Morrell. “I’m really looking forward to sitting in Santa’s lap.”
“Anything special you’re going to ask for?” asked WLOX.
“New dirt bike,” he said.
Devon Fountain-Hill said he’s going to ask Santa for “a lot of things."
“I’m going to ask for one of those sword balloons because I don’t know where they came from,” added Dawson Beaugez.
The tree lighting ceremony has been going on for more than 30 years in the City of Ocean Springs. This is the second year at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center.
