N. Arizona hosts Nebraska Omaha

TEAM LEADERS: The Mavericks have been led by JT Gibson and Matt Pile. Gibson has averaged 15 points while Pile has recorded 10.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The Lumberjacks have been led by Cameron Shelton and Luke Avdalovic, who have combined to score 28.6 points per contest.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 40.7 percent of the 59 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.