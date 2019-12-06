Mississippi ranks most dangerous state for motorcycle riders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) shows that Mississippi is the most dangerous state for motorcycle riders.
This is based on fatalities per every 10,000 registered motorcycles in each state.
Information released by the NHTSA was cross referenced with registration data from the FHWA.
Mississippi took the top spot with 14.57 fatalities per 10,000 registered motorcycles.
The top 10 states were as follows:
- Mississippi – 14.57
- South Carolina – 11.93
- Texas – 11.40
- Tennessee – 10.12
- North Carolina – 10.11
- Florida – 9.79
- Hawaii – 9.55
- Kentucky – 9.39
- Arizona – 9.08
- Missouri – 8.17
The map and data was put together by car site Autowise.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.