MGCCC Bulldogs return home with hero’s welcome

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -The signs held by happy Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College football fans as the team arrived back home Friday read “All We Do Is Win.”
Thursday, Gulf Coast won the big one, the NJCAA championship game over Lackawanna 24-13. The victory capped off a 12-0 undefeated season for the Bulldogs. Fans, parents and Gulf Coast employees were on hand as the Bulldog buses made it back to Perkinston.
“There's a lot of things that go into going off and playing on a trip like that and playing in a big game, and you really don't have time to think about the emotions and the ramifications,” said Jack Wright, MGCCC head football coach. “Your mind is just on the next task. And when you pull up here and see the support and you see that everybody loves our football team and how proud we made everybody; I did kind of tear up.”
Wright also said this group has been determined to win ever since they hit the hot practice field back in August.
“It’s about 135 degrees out on this turf in the summer, and we cut them no breaks, and that’s on purpose,” Wright added. “Every time we asked them to go a little bit harder, and they exceeded our expectations. We had some things go our way at the right time, and we’re National Champions.”
This is the college’s fifth national title in football (1948, 1971, 1984, 2007, 2019), and for Wright, he’s the first to lead two different NJCAA teams to national titles. He also coached Northwest Community College to the NJCAA championship back in 2015.
