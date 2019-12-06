McKinnley Jackson Honored as 2020 All-American

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - George County senior defensive tackle, McKinnley Jackson, was recognized as a 2020 All-American in front of classmates, teammates, family and friends Thursday afternoon.
The four-star recruit and Mississippi’s top prospect is the only athlete from the Magnolia State to be chosen to the annual All-American Bowl - formerly known as the Army All-American Bowl. Jackson became the first Rebel to ever receive All-American honors and was grateful to be a trailblazer for others to follow.
“Its an honor. I don’t want to be last, but its good to be first to start a legacy,” Jackson told WLOX. “For a long time we built this program up. This high school has gone through a lot of talent but its good to be first. Most of these guys have been with me since I was yea high, I know my support system is strong, if I need anybody I call em in. Those guys are going to be with me for a lifetime. I’m gonna really show what I can do against these guys. With pads on, full pads, I get to hit them, that’s different. But I’m gonna show em what the real dog is like in Mississippi.”
Jackson will suit up in the annual East vs. West matchup January 4, 2020 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be nationally televised on NBC at noon featuring the top 100 high school football players in the country.
As far as his recruitment goes, Jackson said he will announce his college decision on National Signing Day.
