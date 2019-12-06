Kessel scores twice, leads Coyotes past Flyers 3-1

NOTES: The teams will wrap up their two-game season series Jan. 4 in Arizona. … Dvorak has two goals and four assists over his streak. … Arizona, which entered third in the NHL in goals-against as a team, surrendered just its 68th goal of the season. … Philadelphia’s Michael Raffl missed the first contest of what is expected to be a month’s absence after breaking his right pinky finger in Tuesday’s 6-1 win over Toronto.