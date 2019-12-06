Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are looking to build on their third straight NFC South title. The Saints clinched the division last week. Now they hope to capture their second straight No. 1 overall playoff seed in the NFC. A matchup with visiting San Francisco on Sunday looks likely to influence who wins top seeding in the conference. Both teams are tied with Seattle for the NFC's best record at 10-2. But New Orleans has beaten the Seahawks this season and can earn the tiebreaker over both clubs by beating San Francisco. The Saints have won three straight while the Niners has dropped two of four.