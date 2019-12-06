Gulf Hills Golf Club shareholders agree on final sale of course

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Hills Golf Club will soon have new owners.
Shareholders at a meeting Thursday night signed a contract with local investors, the Phifers, to take over the operation of the course.
It’s been vacant since the end of October after the board said funds ran out. They said the financial issues began after Hurricane Katrina.
One condition of the sale is that the new owners keep at least nine holes.
“It’s in the contract that they have to keep it at least a nine-hole golf course,” said Bob Hines, Gulf Hills Golf Club Board President. “They’re planning on building a park. They’re going to have a practice area on number one. They’re going to have a driving range.”
The new buyer has 30 days to review the contract before the sale is final. Hines suspects the sale will go through sooner than that.
