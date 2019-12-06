Diamondhead celebrates community and Christmas

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The spirit was a bright as the lights in the town green in Diamondhead. The sixth annual event has become as much a celebration of community as it is Christmas.
“It brings the people together,” said long-time resident June Duffour. “And, of course, it’s mostly for the children. They’ve done a beautiful job decorating. It is one of the highlights. It is one of the highlights of the year.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus dropped by to visit for the children and the paparazzi, and the nicer Grinch showed up as well.
Frosty the snowman made a special appearance for the kids, and Olaf made sure to be the center of attention.
Children fueled up for all the fun with plenty of treats.
To help, Libby Biehl and Lexi Dreher became the dutiful elves for the evening, and they had a lot of people to help.
“Like everyone in Diamondhead and I think the Kiln, they all just come together and we just celebrate and do different stuff," Dreher said.
