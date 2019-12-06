COLD CASE: Police looking into murder of “Biloxi Mike” with fresh set of eyes

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a case that has been cold for more than ten years but investigators are now looking at it with fresh eyes and hoping the public can help them figure out who killed “Biloxi Mike."
Michael Surber, a nationally-recognized billiards player, was found dead inside his Ocean Springs home on Nov. 10, 2009.
Police still don’t have a suspect in custody but they do have someone in mind: the last man known to have seen Surber alive.
Surveillance footage show the man and Surber at Skeeter’s Billiards in Gulfport in the hours leading up to his death. Witnesses say the two left the bar together. Two days later, Surber was found stabbed to death inside his home on Linda Circle. Cash was also stolen from the home.
SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL OF THE SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE RELEASED BY AUTHORITIES
Ocean Springs investigator Gregory McClellon has recently taken over this case and is looking at it with a fresh set of eyes, hoping to find new information about who the mystery man could be. He says the pair made multiple stops together after leaving Skeeter’s.
“They stopped at an attorney’s office in Biloxi and then they drove to another house in Ocean Springs and picked up Mr. Surber’s - he had two vehicles - picked up a second vehicle and then went to Mr. Surber’s home,” said McLellon.
Other witnesses saw the man who left with Surber, said McLellon. Unfortunately, the unidentified man was using an alias while at the bar.
“He was using a stolen credit card and he was going by the alias of Jericho Cooper," said McLellon. “He attempted to use that credit card in Villa Rica, Georgia, as well as in Gulfport at Skeeter’s. And that’s what he was calling himself was Jericho Cooper. He was saying that he was a record executive from Atlanta. The real Jericho Cooper is an Atlanta resident and had his credit card stolen.”
Police have a narrowed down a timeline of the suspect’s whereabouts around this time in 2009. Aside from being seen at the bar in Villa Rice before the murder happened, he was also spotted at a bar in Ridgeland, Miss., soon after the homicide. Investigators noticed that all three bars the man has been seen in all had one thing in common: they were all pool halls.
Witness interviews also revealed another clue. The man was seen with a woman at the pool halls in Georgia and Ridgeland.
“They described her as a five foot two female, older, heavier set," said McLellon. “He introduced her while he was in Villa Rica, Georgia, as his sister and I believe the name they were using was Vicki.”
Web sleuths have dove into this case over the last ten years, as well, picking out clues and trying to solve the murder. Members of a Facebook group dedicated to finding the man note the very distinct stance he takes when shooting pool.
The FBI describes the unknown man as a white male, possibly between the ages of 55 and 65, standing approximately 5′8″ to 6′0″ and weighing 170 to 185 pounds, with a receding hairline and ponytail. He may have had gray hair, gaps between his teeth, and worn glasses.
Watch the surveillance videos released by authorities below:
READ MORE ABOUT MICHAEL SURBER’S MURDER:
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.