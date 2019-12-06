Coast firefighters receive training in fighting ship fires

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast firefighters Friday wrapped up a week-long training on how to respond to ship fires.
Five departments participated in a ‘Shipboarding Firefighting’ class, where they learn to navigate through ships and stairwells. The training includes live fires inside container boxes at Signet Maritime in Pascagoula. Those boxes simulate small spaces that the firefighters would encounter on ships.
“We have boats on three sides of us. We have Bayou Casotte, Pascaougla River, the Sound out there. We’re surrounded by boats and from Ingalls, we would respond to Ingalls, the Coast Guard station out here, NOAA, Signet, Halter Marine. There’s just tons of places that we would respond to a ship fire to and our guys need to be prepared," said Pascagoula Fire Department Training Chief Jon Hyatt.
Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs and Gautier and Pascagoula firefighters are participating in the training.
This is the first time it’s being offered in Mississippi.
