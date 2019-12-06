Backstage at ‘Elf the Musical’ at the Mary C.

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Just in time for the holiday season, “Elf the Musical” opens at the Mary C. O’ Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs this weekend.
We take you backstage for a preview of this Walter Anderson Theatre Project production.
Buddy the Elf, played by Boyce Deaton, shares a magical adventure of a lifetime in “Elf the Musical.” It’s a show that’s quickly becoming a holiday classic.
Based on the 2003 movie, “Elf” tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole, where he is raised as one of Santa’s elves.
“He believes he’s an elf all his life, but as he gets older, he’s twice the size as the other elves so he starts to wonder," Deaton said.
His size and his poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth, and Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his true identity.
It’s not long before Buddy meets Jovie, played by Mollie McCarroll, who’s working as one of Santa’s helpers at Macy’s.
“She’s working as an elf at Macy’s, and Buddy meets her and kind of falls in love instantly,” McCarroll said.
Buddy hangs onto the sparkle and magic despite learning some harsh realities along the way, determined to help The Big Apple remember the true meaning of Christmas.
“He’s around all of these jaded people in New York, but he shows them another side to life and helps share the Christmas spirit in a special way," Deaton said.
A talented cast of more than 30 adults and children bring the story to life. “Elf the Musical” is this weekend and next weekend at the Mary C. in Ocean Springs.
You can buy tickets at the door or the Mary C. website, and they’re also encouraging people to bring cans of food to help stock food pantries this holiday season.
