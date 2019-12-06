Acting Pascagoula city manager resigns

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Frank Corder, acting Pascagoula city manager, has turned in his resignation this week.
“After much prayer, I have accepted an offer in the private sector that is, at this time, best for my family and I,” Corder told WLOX News Now. “I notified the City Council on Thursday and my staff at the city on Friday morning. My last day with the city will be Dec. 31.”
Corder was hired as assistant city manager in 2017 but took over as acting city manager in October earlier this year when Ryan Frederic resigned.
Last month, the City of Pascagoula announced it had hired new city manager Michael Silverman, who will take office Jan. 1, 2020.
The news of Corder’s resignation is just one of the latest in staffing changes with city administration in Pascagoula. Mayor Dane Maxwell will bid the office farewell Jan. 2 when he is sworn in as Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District of Mississippi. Mayor Pro tempore Steven Burrows would serve as acting mayor until a special election is held.
Read the full statement from Corder regarding his resignation below:
“I cannot express enough how proud I am of our team at the City of Pascagoula in every department, and how honored I am to have led such a group of dedicated and committed public servants over the past few years. These public servants mean a lot to me, and I hope the public who interact with them will treat them with the respect and courtesy they deserve. Their families and our city deserve a higher standard of civility than what we’ve seen.
“Our administration has faced significant challenges, from the deficit we discovered and managed to set the city on a healthy fiscal path to managing expectations and realities as a result of necessary operational and personnel cuts.
“But despite all of that, we have done more than most will ever realize, including bringing in new businesses, expanding recreational opportunities, solving infrastructure issues, cleaning up blighted properties, providing coordination for community events, insuring exceptional public safety, and even changing lives by housing those less fortunate through our homeless program.
“Pascagoula is my hometown and I have served her in every capacity possible, as a volunteer to the city council and as part of this administration. I will continue to help Pascagoula rise in my own way and work to make a positive difference just as I always have.”
