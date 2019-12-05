Woolmarket seniors treated to some early Christmas fun

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Seniors in Harrison County got to enjoy some early Christmas fun on Thursday.
The Woolmarket Prime of Life Center hosted its annual Christmas party. Around 300 seniors packed the center for karaoke, music and dancing. Even Santa got in on the fun. He stopped by to take photos.
Seniors said the festive event gives them a chance to get out and socialize.
”It’s good to keep the seniors active, and just to get out and do things together, enjoy each other’s company, enjoy the holidays," said Dona Oberfoell.
“It’s very important for them, especially this time of the year. Some of them get a little down, and this just makes them enjoy it, have something to look forward to,” said Janet Meaut, Woolmarket senior director.
The seniors were also treated to a free lunch.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.