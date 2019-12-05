Traffic light coming to busy D’Iberville intersection

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic lights are coming to a busy D’Iberville intersection.
The city has contracted with Lamey Electric to install the lights at the intersection of Boney Avenue and D’Iberville Boulevard, but the project, for now, is on hold.
The signal posts are on backorder and won’t be in until January. The city hopes to have the lights up and operating by February.
City manager Clay Jones said the lights will make the intersection much safer as traffic increases in the area.
“This area is growing. PJ’s just opened this morning, come get your coffee. And we’re seeing other vendors coming in and retailers coming in, so we know that the future is bright for this area, and we got to make sure it’s safe as well,” Jones said.
Jones said the $165,000 project is being funded 100% by the Federal Highway Administration.
