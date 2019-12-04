Showers possible by the end of the week

It was another gorgeous day! It will be chilly by Thursday morning with lows in the low 40s. Winds will be shifting more from the south on Thursday, and that means we’ll have an increase in humidity. Some cloud cover is expected, but we’ll still warm up into the mid 60s.
We’re not going to see any rain on Thursday, but hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Friday. This is thanks to a low pressure system passing nearby. Highs will be around 70.
Cooler air will move in behind this system. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s. Isolated showers are possible on Sunday with highs near 70. Similar weather is expected on Monday. It looks like we may have another cold front pass through on Tuesday. This will bring another chance for showers and storms.
