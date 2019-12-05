Police name men charged in Long Beach chase involving Kia Soul

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The names of the two suspects arrested Wednesday after a car chase in Long Beach have been released.
Shameek Webb of Long Beach and Matthew Cutrer of Biloxi, both 30, are charged with one count each of possession of stolen property and one count of felony evasion.
Police say the two men were in a stolen 2017 Kia Soul and tried to evade officers.
The vehicle was reported stolen around 11 a.m. near El Saltillo in Long Beach. The suspects then led officers northeast through multiple roads before jumping a two-foot ditch and crashing into trees on Commission Road near the intersection of Harvest Lane.
Both men were taken to Harrison County Jail where a $50,000 bond was set for each of them.
