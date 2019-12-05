Pleasant Thursday. Warm and a little wet Friday.

After a chilly Thursday morning in the 40s, prepare for a pleasant afternoon in the upper 60s. Skies will become somewhat cloudier than yesterday, but no rain is expected today. However, scattered showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder still possible on Friday as a cold front arrives. This will cool us down and dry us out for Saturday. Weather will be generally quiet for Sunday. But, early next week, a strong Plains cold front could bring showers mainly on Tuesday before much cooler and drier air arrives next Wednesday.