Planned Parenthood is spending over $1 million on ads targeting GOP senators

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT/CNN) - Planned Parenthood is spending more than $1 million in advertising to influence senators who will vote on funding for the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS).
Television, radio, digital and direct advertisements targeted to three conservative lawmakers will appear in North Carolina, Colorado and Arizona - the home states of Sens. Martha McSally, Cory Gardner and Thom Tillis.
The advertisements will say the lawmakers “Let the Trump-Pence administration force Planned Parenthood out of Title X." It’s a reference to a proposed policy change at the HHS for health care providers that receive funding from the family planning program.
The proposal would prohibit providers from discussing abortion with patients or offering referrals for the procedure.
Planned Parenthood is targeting lawmakers because the Senate approves funding for HHS.
