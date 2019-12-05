Picayune Prepares For State Title Clash With West Point

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune and West Point have never faced each other on the football field, but they will do so on Saturday with a state championship on the line. The Green Wave have posted a 57-3 record over the past four seasons, but Picayune’s recent history is no slouch either. They’ve won 20 of their past 21 games and boast perhaps the best rushing attack in the entire state. Even with the school’s past success, as they head into head coach Dodd Lee’s final game on the sidelines, they feel that this particular squad is a special one.
“We want to go in history,” senior running back Cameron Thomas told WLOX. “We want to be the first team undefeated in Picayune history, and win a state title too.”
“We’ve had a lot of good football teams here, but I think the leadership on this football team is special with some of the seniors,” Lee told WLOX. “I think they speak up and kind of run the football team sometimes. When they control the team, the teams are always better.”
The two teams will kick off at 7 pm on Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
You can watch the game and the MHSAA Class 4A Championship between Poplarville and Corinth on WLOX Bounce 13.3 starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. If you live in Pearl River County and want to watch, make sure you have an antenna and turn on 13.3.
