Picayune Prepares For State Title Clash With West Point

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune and West Point have never faced each other on the football field, but they will do so on Saturday with a state championship on the line. The Green Wave have posted a 57-3 record over the past four seasons, but Picayune’s recent history is no slouch either. They’ve won 20 of their past 21 games and boast perhaps the best rushing attack in the entire state. Even with the school’s past success, as they head into head coach Dodd Lee’s final game on the sidelines, they feel that this particular squad is a special one.