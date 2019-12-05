MSU president encourages Coast seniors to choose higher education

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Challenging today’s high school seniors with educational opportunities. That’s what Mississippi State President Dr. Mark Keenum hoped to do Thursday when he visited seniors at Gulfport High.
Kennum urged students to consider higher education as their next step in their journey to become part of the state’s future workforce. He told the group that STEM-related fields are important, since more than half of the jobs that will be open in 2030 haven’t even been created yet.
He says much like the Bulldog athletic coaches recruit athletes, he does the same thing with trips like this one.
“I invite all high school students I visit with to come and see Mississippi State University and come see our campus and learn more about our programs and hope that it may be a good fit for them to get their education,” Keenum said. “We want to be focused on young people of tomorrow on our campus at MSU. I use these opportunities to inspire them to go and get an education, but to come and possibly be a student at Mississippi State.”
Keenum also spoke to the Gulfport High Seniors about life values such as integrity and a good work ethic.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.