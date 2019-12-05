Moss Point fire chief search down to five candidates

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point has narrowed the fire chief search to five candidates.
Chief Tommy Posey retired earlier this year and the department has had an interim chief in for about 90 days. This week, the city began conducting interviews with the 47 applicants and were able to recommend five to the board.
Those five will meet with the board and two panelists before a decision is announced.
Mayor Mario King said this position is a very important one in the community.
“Overall the fire chief position is very important. It maintains the safety of our environment. They’re very influential in what we do from a day to day operation standpoint. They help us out with so many different things from inspections, which are mandated for housing to burn permits. So a fire chief is very influential and is someone who leads a lot of efforts in the city," the mayor said.
King said a new fire chief will be in office within the next two weeks.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.