Long Beach youth collecting bikes for other children in need

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach Mayor’s Youth Council is holding its second annual bike driver right now.
The council’s first collection efforts began last year, where they collected more than 130 bicycles for local children. Now, they are once again encouraging donors to drop off bikes. Locations that are accepting the donations include Long Beach City Hall, any one of the city’s three fire stations, the police department, or at Jerry’s Lawnmowers, which is where non-assembled bikes will be put together.
“Any bike. We even have a need for some small tricycles,” said Jenny Levens, Long Beach community affairs director. “We have a need for that kindergarten age, where they are a little bit past the smaller but they still need training wheels, but it’s a good bit bigger. We need middle school age bikes, kind of like mountain bikes, but we’re really asking for anything, and we are taking monetary donations so that the kids can go shopping for the bikes.”
The deadline for the bike drive is Dec. 13th.
