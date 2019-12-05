Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — For months, asylum seekers have been prohibited from filing claims at U.S. border crossings under a much-criticized Trump administration policy. Now some are sprinting down vehicle lanes or renting cars to try to make it inside the U.S. Officials say the migrants’ efforts are causing traffic delays at Arizona crossings, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials barricading car lanes for legal entries to the U.S. from Mexico. Drivers waited up to five hours over the Thanksgiving weekend.