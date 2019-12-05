Kylin Hill wins 2019 Conerly Trophy

Hill ended the regular season as the SEC’s leading rusher with over 13-hundred rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, including 132 yards on 27 carries in a 21-20 victory for the Bulldogs against Ole Miss in the 92nd annual Battle for the Golden Egg on Thanksgiving. He is just 45 rushing yards away from setting the school single-season record, which is currently owned by former running back Anthony Dixon (1,391 in 2009).