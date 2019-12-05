Jack Wright Chasing History

“I’ve been incredibly blessed with the talent that I’ve coached," Wright told WLOX. "One name from before is Gardner Minshew II and then now Chance Lovertich. The Regulators on defense and so, I would love to sit here and tell you that I want to take some credit as a coach, but the only thing that I’ll take credit for is having these guys here. Bringing these guys here. They are really a special group, I’ve coached not good players, great players.”