Jack Wright Chasing History

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast head coach, Jack Wright, has led his team to an unblemished 11-0 record in his second year at Perkinston.
He will be trying to become only the second coach to lead a team to national championships at two different schools - having won at Northwest in 2015 - when Gulf Coast takes on No. 2 Lackawanna on Dec. 5 in the NJCAA Football Championship in Pittsburg, Kan. Dick Foster won as coach of Fort Scott in 1970 and Coffeyville in 1983.
Wright says he can’t take all the credit as he’s had a plethora of talented young men play on his teams.
“I’ve been incredibly blessed with the talent that I’ve coached," Wright told WLOX. "One name from before is Gardner Minshew II and then now Chance Lovertich. The Regulators on defense and so, I would love to sit here and tell you that I want to take some credit as a coach, but the only thing that I’ll take credit for is having these guys here. Bringing these guys here. They are really a special group, I’ve coached not good players, great players.”
The national JUCO championship game will be played at Carnie Smith Stadium on the Pittsburg State campus for the second year. It will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network, with kickoff time set for 5 p.m. CT.