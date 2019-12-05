Governor-elect Tate Reeves discusses 2020 legislative session

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lawmakers that you elected are gearing up for next year’s legislative session.
New Senators attended an orientation Wednesday - just 34 days ahead of the 2020 session.
Governor-elect Tate Reeves will gavel in the Senate the first three days of the session before Delbert Hosemann is sworn in for the role. Reeves will be sworn in as Governor on January 14th.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do over the next five months,” said Reeves.
And there are topics that are already raising question marks.
Some Republicans, including Hosemann, have expressed support for raising the gas tax and considering Medicaid expansion or reform options. But Reeves said this:
“Mississippi voters and, particularly conservatives and Republicans, stood up and said we don’t want taxes to be raised and we don’t want more government intervention in either the health care sector or in our insurance markets."
For that reason, Reeves isn’t softening his position.
“Anyone in the legislative process that that’s what they wanted to do... they certainly have the right to do it," he said. "But it certainly goes against what the vast majority of their constituents would like for them to do.”
He agrees more needs to be done with infrastructure and healthcare, but says he’d like to see innovative yet conservative solutions. He also has some other priorities he’d like to see addressed.
“What I hope that we’ll see going into the new legislative session is that we focus on job creation, bringing better and higher paying jobs," said Reeves.
Reeves would like a $100 million dollar investment in workforce training. He also wants to build on K-12 successes, pointing to recent number one score for gains on a national test.
The 2020 legislative session begins January 7th at noon.
