Firefighters extinguish flames nearing homes in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters on Monday managed to put out a blaze before it reached several homes in Harrison County. It happened at the corner of Lobouy and Elmer Ladner roads, north of I-10 near the Wolf River.
The fire line came within yards of several homes in the area and burned about 3.5 acres. Firefighters said it could’ve been much worse.
It’s not known what caused the fire, but firefighters said wind and dry conditions helped to accelerate the flames. Officials said it’s a good reminder to be careful burning leaves and using fire pits this time of year.
